Kenosha woman accused of firing shots outside bar, driving on sidewalk and hitting pedestrian

A 34-year-old Kenosha woman is facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation at an Uptown bar.

Crystal D. Nerison has been charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor negligent handling of a weapon.

Nerison made her initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $50,000 cash bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 15 around 1:15 a.m. several Kenosha Police officers responded to the area outside of Bull’s Eye Bar, at 2717 60th St. Inside the bar, a woman reportedly began arguing with one of the men in a group and the bartender told them all to leave the bar. As they were leaving, a man reportedly punched the woman in the back of the head. As the bartender followed the group outside, he reportedly saw the same woman brandishing a metal baseball bat at the man who struck her.

The bartender reportedly told the group to leave or he would call the police and the group told him they would leave. A few moments later, someone rushed inside the bar and told the bartender that the group outside was "firing off shots," according to the complaint.

A witness who reportedly had just arrived at the bar told police that he saw the woman near a dark SUV when he heard a gunshot. About 30 seconds later, he saw the woman get into the SUV and saw a muzzle flash from the driver’s side area of the SUV. He heard five more gunshots as he saw the muzzle flash, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman then reportedly made a U-turn with the SUV using the parking lot of the bar and as she did so, she reportedly struck a pedestrian who was exiting the bar. The complaint indicates pedestrian ended up on the hood of the SUV. The SUV then struck a parked car on the east side of the roadway before turning east on 60th St. and speeding off.

Another officer on scene that night reportedly observed a dark SUV leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. He heard a loud bang that sounded like a car accident and saw the SUV bounce up as if it was striking the curb as it exited the parking lot and drove over the sidewalk. The officer also indicated the SUV fail to stop at the stop sign at 60th Street and 28th Avenue and drove off east on 60th Street.

The officer stopped the vehicle just a couple of blocks away and made contact with the driver and sole occupant who was identified as Nerison.

Investigators eventually found four 9 mm shell casings along 28th Avenue and one north of there near 60th Street.

Video surveillance reportedly showed Nerison pull a gun from her waistband and point it at the man she was arguing with and discharge a round, according to the complaint. Video later captured Nerison enter an SUV and three muzzle flashes from her arm. It also reportedly captured her make driving erratically in the bar's parking lot.

Last month, Nerison was arrested for possession of THC and was found to be in possession of a firearm.