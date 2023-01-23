Kenosha woman arrested, charged after attacking grocery store customer, employee with pipe on Saturday

A 34-year-old Kenosha woman is facing a series charges after reportedly attacking a woman in a local grocery store with a metal pipe on Saturday.

Jessica Breeden, who is listed as homeless, faces charges of felony physical abuse of an elder person, two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, all with use of a dangerous weapon, after allegedly attacking a store customer and employee.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 62-year-old customer was shopping at the Piggly Wiggly on Pershing Boulevard when she felt pain on the top of her head. When she turned around, Breeden was holding what appeared to be a metal pole in her hand. The victim asked Breeden what was wrong with her, then reported Breeden raised the pole again and began to swing it at her. The victim said she held both her hands to block her face as Breeden continued to strike her.

The victim reported Breeden then stopped and stood in place for a moment while holding the pole, which was approximately 24 inches long and one inch in diameter, and yelled, “I don’t (expletive) care, call the (expletive) police.”

Breeden then turned her attention to a 34-year-old employee, who was cleaning the men’s restroom when she heard a woman screaming. The employee left the restroom and observed Breeden striking the first victim. The employee tried getting the victim’s attention and ask if she was OK, to which the victim responded to get help, the complaint states.

Another employee went to get help when Breeden turned her attention to the responding employee and began to strike the female employee in the head. The employee put her arms up to try to protect her head, and was struck in the forearm. The employee said she was afraid and retreated into the restroom. As she did, security arrived.

Kenosha Police responded to scene at 5:27 p.m., advised by dispatch that there was a female in the store “full out wailing on people with a pipe.”

Breeden was detained by security when police arrived. Surveillance video of the incident was collected, and showed Breeden walking up to the first victim holding a backpack and metal pipe. Breeden then dropped the backpack, pipe still in hand, and struck the shopper on the right side of her head. The victim can then be seen raising her right arm over her face as Breeden continued to strike her.

The shopper then abandoned her cart and attempted to run away as Breeden continued to pursue her while raising the pipe in the air. There were a couple of bystanders who advanced toward Breeden to stop the attack.

The video footage also shows the employee struck by the pipe multiple times as she held both her arms up and retreated into the restroom to get away from Breeden, who then went to retrieve her bag, pole still in hand.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeff Galley said the attack was “unprovoked.”

“We are not sure what the motive was,” he said.

A rescue team responded to the incident and assessed the victims, who reportedly had bruising on their arms and heads. The customer sought medical treatment after leaving the store, and was diagnosed with a concussion, the complaint states

After her arrest on Saturday, Breeden was held at the Kenosha County Jail Pre-Trial Facility. Her initial court appearance was held Monday afternoon.

