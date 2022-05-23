Kenosha woman arrested for allegedly shooting and killing dog Monday morning

A Kenosha woman was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a dog Monday morning in the Wilson neighborhood.

Diamond R. Bufford, 22, was arrested by Kenosha Police officers after allegedly shooting a Pitbull multiple times around 8:45 a.m. after getting into a confrontation with a person walking the animal in the 3600 block of 50th Street, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik.

“The person was walking a dog and there was some type of interaction, confrontation, and a 22-old-old female, a Kenosha resident, decided to shoot and kill the dog that this person was walking,” Nosalik said. “She was taken into custody.”

Bufford was the only person arrested, Nosalik added, and no humans were injured.

The dog was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nosalik said Bufford shot once into the ground with a handgun and then fired “three more rounds at the dog, killing the dog.”

“It doesn’t sound like she had the right to kill this dog,” Nosalik said. “It was a very contained incident with people calling the police immediately, and police happened to be right there. They were there very quick. Everybody cooperated with the investigation.”

Bufford is expected to be criminally charged this week and could face a felony of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, along with additional charges, Nosalik said.

