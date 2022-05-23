Kenosha woman arrested for allegedly shooting and killing dog Monday morning

A Kenosha woman was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a dog Monday morning in the Wilson neighborhood.
Diamond R. Bufford, 22, was arrested by Kenosha Police officers after allegedly shooting a Pitbull multiple times around 8:45 a.m. after getting into a confrontation with a person walking the animal in the 3600 block of 50th Street, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik.
“The person was walking a dog and there was some type of interaction, confrontation, and a 22-old-old female, a Kenosha resident, decided to shoot and kill the dog that this person was walking,” Nosalik said. “She was taken into custody.”
Bufford was the only person arrested, Nosalik added, and no humans were injured.
The dog was pronounced dead on the scene.
Nosalik said Bufford shot once into the ground with a handgun and then fired “three more rounds at the dog, killing the dog.”
“It doesn’t sound like she had the right to kill this dog,” Nosalik said. “It was a very contained incident with people calling the police immediately, and police happened to be right there. They were there very quick. Everybody cooperated with the investigation.”
Bufford is expected to be criminally charged this week and could face a felony of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, along with additional charges, Nosalik said.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry E. Pollard
Larry E. Pollard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony Wilks
Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert V. Swearengen Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (aka Big Head) V. Swearengen Sr. 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Gabriella E. Govea
Gabriella E. Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darrell L. Abram
Darrell L. Abram, Chicago, Illinois, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick D. Downs
Derick D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Benjamin F. Haas
Benjamin F. Haas, 2600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), hit and run (injury).
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jeremy S. Powell
Jeremy S. Powell, Winnebago, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Preston A. Smith
Preston A. Smith, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anne J. Symoens
Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.