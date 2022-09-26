Kenosha woman charged after allegedly flipping vehicle, spitting on officers and at hospital worker

A 25-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her vehicle and later threatening and spitting on law enforcement officers.

Vyridiana Perez was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of felony threats to law enforcement officers, two counts of felony throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, operating while intoxicated and causing injury, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the court complaint, Kenosha Police responded to a report of an accident including a rollover in the 4000 block of Washington Road on Sunday, Sept. 25. At the scene, the responding officer was directed to a woman who appeared to have blood on her face and hands, later identified as Perez.

Perez reportedly refused to identify herself multiple times to the officer and stated she was not the driver and denied involvement in the accident.

According to the complaint, an injured woman stated she had been in the front passenger seat of Perez's vehicle, reportedly said they had left a restaurant where they had consumed chicken wings and alcoholic drinks. The woman said Perez was driving them both home on Washington Road "very fast in the left lane." Perez reportedly attempted to switch lanes when she lost control of the vehicle and ended up flipping her car several times until it came to a stop on its roof just off the road on the south side.

According to the complaint a separate motorist reported her vehicle was struck by Perez's. The motorist said she had two children in her vehicle and she suffered a neck burn from her seatbelt during the incident.

On the scene, Perez reportedly refused to cooperate with officers and was placed in handcuffs and detained. Perez reportedly appeared highly intoxicated and began threatening an officer. Perez later slipped out of her handcuffs and attempted to exit the squad car she was placed in, according to the complaint.

While being transported to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital for a blood draw, Perez reportedly began spitting inside squad car. She also reportedly cursed and threatened officers.

While a legal blood draw was attempted at the hospital, Perez "began to resist officers and continued to try to pull away," according to the complaint. She also allegedly spit at officers and at a hospital worker, the complaint states.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $1,000 cash bond on Perez at Intake Court Monday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 4.