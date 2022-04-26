Kenosha woman charged after man thrown off vehicle

A 21-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly causing a man to be thrown from her vehicle Monday.
Jade Alexia Mobley was charged Tuesday with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Multiple Kenosha Police officers were dispatched to the area of the 5800 block of 55th Street for a report of a male subject who was hit by a vehicle and was laying unresponsive in the roadway Monday, according to the criminal complaint.
A woman reportedly called 911 after observing a male and female fighting in the parking lot of her apartment complex. The caller then reportedly observed the female, later identified as Mobley, get into a gray/blue SUV and attempt to leave the parking lot.
While doing so, the male reportedly jumped on top of the SUV. Mobley reportedly attempted to drive out of the lot with the male still on top of the vehicle.
Mobley was was driving slow at first, but when she reached the roadway, she quickly accelerated, causing the male to be thrown from the vehicle, according to the complaint.
The male, who appeared disoriented, was treated by medical personnel on scene and later transferred to Froedtert South for additional care.
The male reportedly stated he was in the parking lot with Mobley but did not remember anything after walking into the parking lot and believes he lost consciousness.
Mobley was taken into custody at her residence.
Court Commissioner set a $3,000 signature bond for Mobley at intake court Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is set for May 10.
