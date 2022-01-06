Kenosha woman charged in Monday stabbing incident

A stabbing incident Monday led to a felony charge filed against a 20-year-old Kenosha woman.

Victoria L. Landry of the 7300 block of 36th Avenue faces a felony charge of substantial battery and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, both with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Landry made her initial appearance Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court and was ordered held in custody on a $5,000 cash bond by Commissioner Larry Keating. She is due back in court next week Wednesday for an 8:15 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The felony charge carries a maximum possible prison term of 18 months, plus two years extended supervision, and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police responded to a city residence at 7:40 p.m. Monday, and when they arrived, they saw a male victim being taken from the home by rescue personnel, his left shoulder wrapped from a wound near his armpit. The officer observed “blood saturating the bandages.”

The man was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he needed four sutures to close the wound. He told police the woman began throwing and destroying items in the house when he felt a “scratch” on his chest. When he looked down, he saw blood and Landry with a curved knife in her right hand.

Landry told police she didn’t stab the victim and that she was unaware of how he could have been stabbed. She told police she had consumed about three shots of brandy that day and was having trouble recalling the timeframe or order of things as they took place, according to the complaint.

The defendant also told police the victim took a knife from his front shirt pocket, and when she tried to grab it from him, he grabbed her right forearm with both hands. Landry said while she tried to grab the knife, she sustained a small laceration to her right wrist.

Police observed various small red marks on the defendant, the complaint states.

A witness told police the victim was drunk and punched him with a closed fist, so he retaliated with a punch to the victim’s face. He then heard an argument between the defendant and the victim, when the witness saw her on top of the victim. He stated he saw a knife and the victim, who was noticeably bleeding profusely from right above his left armpit.

