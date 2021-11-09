Kenosha woman charged with allegedly stabbing man

A 30-year-old Kenosha woman faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety after an alleged stabbing incident last week.

Elizabeth C. Pofahl, of the 1600 block of 53rd Street, remains free on a $500 cash bond set in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday. She is due back for a preliminary hearing Nov. 17.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

Pofahl also is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct, both with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint: Kenosha police were dispatched to a residence Nov. 5, where they found the victim with a two- to three-inch laceration on his upper arm.

The man stated he and the defendant had argued, and she struck him in his upper left arm/shoulder with a pair of scissors.

The victim told police that Pofahl raised the scissors up a second time, but then placed them on the counter.

Pofahl reportedly admitted she stabbed the man during the argument and that she had been drinking earlier in the night, according to the complaint.