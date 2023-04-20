A 30-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly burglarizing a home and neglecting her children.

Jennifer N. Maravilla has been charged with two counts of felony burglary to a building or dwelling and two counts of felony neglecting a child under six years without harm to the child. Maravilla is also charged with misdemeanors including criminal damage to property, two counts of theft of moveable property, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of neglecting a child without harm.

Maravilla made her initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon before Commissioner Loren Keating. Keating imposed a $5,000 signature bond and ordered Maravilla to not consume or possess drugs or alcohol. Maravilla can have contact with her children as allowed by the Department of Children and Families.

According to the criminal complaint:

On April 16 a Kenosha Police officer responded to a residence in the 900 block of 45th Street to investigate a report of a burglary. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the residents who said had left Kenosha for a vacation earlier this month and returned to find numerous items missing from their home including Chromebooks, a Nintendo Switch console, a PS5 console and other items. The officer was also shown damage to entrances of the home.

A detective assigned to investigate the matter reportedly traced secondhand transactions involving the stolen property tied to Maravilla, according to the criminal complaint.

On April 19 a search warrant was executed at Maravilla's residence in the 900 block of 44th Street. Maravilla reportedly answered the door and immediately asked if officers were there because of the PS4 and PS5. Maravilla also, according to the complaint, said her boyfriend was upstairs asleep with one of their young children and their five other children were at school.

The residence was reportedly extremely dirty and a detective observed stained carpeting in the living room and primary bedroom which was believed to be from the family’s dog which was bleeding. The detective reportedly observed a can of food being used as a leg to hold up a couch in the dining room, a broken bed near the dining room, multiple piles of dog feces behind the furnace, a bag of trash in the children's bedroom, dirt and debris throughout the flooring of every room in the home, and a prescription bottle that had Maravilla's name on it but contained several types of pills in a drawer in the children’s bedroom.

The detective also reportedly found a bong with burnt residue in the primary bedroom closet along with a wooden box that contained multiple knotted baggies, consistent with the packaging of controlled substances.

Maravilla also reportedly told investigators there might have be a racoon living in the basement for the last month.

Inside Maravilla's vehicle, according to the complaint, officers found a hammer and PS4 controller.

Maravilla reportedly admitted to using a hammer to break into the home whose residents later reported the theft to steal electronic devices.

She reportedly said she "simply wasn't thinking" and used the money she received from selling the stolen devices to purchase drugs and gas.