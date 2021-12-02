Kenosha woman expected to enter plea in drug case

A 47-year-old Kenosha woman, charged with four felony drug-related offenses, is expected to enter a plea in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Marroy G. Spikes of the 5800 block of 21st Avenue made a court appearance Monday, and her attorney reported the case had been resolved.

However, court records indicate that Spikes was not prepared to enter a plea Monday and requested more time to make a decision. She is due back in court Jan. 13 for a final pre-trial hearing at 2:30 p.m. before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Spikes, who is free from custody on a $3,000 cash bond, is charged with three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine and one felony count of maintaining a drug place, charges that stemmed from a series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year.

Each of the cocaine-related charges carries a maximum prison term of 7.5 years, plus five years of extended supervision and a fine of $25,000, if convicted. The fourth felony count carries a possible prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

The three cocaine charges are alleged to have happened within 1,000 feet of Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th St., which could add five more years in prison on each count.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective with the Kenosha Police Department's Special Drug Operations Unit reported in March that he and another detective met with a confidential informant, who was in communication with a crack cocaine dealer. A phone number for that person was associated with the defendant and her Kenosha residence.

On March 4, the informant purchased $200 worth of crack cocaine from the defendant. The informant told police there was a "large amount" of crack cocaine on a plate on the bed. The cocaine, in five individually wrapped baggies, weighed 2.3 grams, according to the complaint.

A similar purchase was arranged the next day, when the informant paid $200 for 2.3 grams of crack cocaine that again were in five individually wrapped baggies.

The third purchase was made March 8, when the informant paid $300 for 2.9 grams of crack cocaine. The detective opened the baggies, which revealed three individually wrapped baggies, and within each of those were five smaller baggies that contained a white rock-like substance.

Court records indicate that Spikes has a previous conviction for possession of marijuana in Goodhue County, Minn., in 2005.

