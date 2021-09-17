Kenosha woman faces charges after allegedly stabbing former boyfriend

A man who said he was staying at a friend’s house because he was concerned about his former girlfriend’s violent behavior, told police the woman broke through a window in the room where he was sleeping and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Hayley Dorsey, 21, of Kenosha, was charged Thursday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, substantial battery and disorderly conduct for the Sept. 16 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to a home in the 7300 block of 16th Avenue for a report of a person stabbed. Outside, police found a man with blood running down his arm who said he had been stabbed by his former girlfriend and that she was still inside fighting with his friend.

Dorsey was taken into custody at the house.

The complaint states that police spoke to the injured man at the hospital. He said he had been staying at his friend’s house because he was trying to hide from his former girlfriend. “She gets crazy with me and is violent toward me,” he told police.

