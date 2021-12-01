Kenosha woman faces fifth drunken driving charge

A 54-year-old Kenosha woman faces her fifth drunken driving charge after her arrest on Sept. 5.

Kathryn Baker of the 1900 block of 43rd St. remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $6,000 cash bond. Baker waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Nov. 23, pleaded not guilty and had her case bound over for trial.

Baker is due back in court Feb. 23 for a pre-trial conference at 9:15 a.m. before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

The felony DUI charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police officer responded to the 1900 block of 43rd St. at about 6:45 p.m. for an injury accident. The officer observed a black Ford Mustang that was heavily damaged and had backed into a large tree on the property of Jefferson Elementary School, 1832 43rd St.

A witness told police that she was sitting across the street when she heard what she thought were squealing tires. She looked up and saw the Mustang coming down a driveway in reverse at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then crashed into a Buick, continued in reverse onto the grass of the school and into the tree.

The witness said she ran to the car, where Baker had been thrown into the back seat and told her, "I didn't do anything," the complaint states. Baker appeared "dazed and confused" and tried to leave the scene, but she was told to stay until police arrived.

Police reported that Baker's vehicle sustained significant damage to the driver side rear fender and bumper and that the passenger side tire was deflated and damaged from being pushed into the curb.

The officer spoke with Baker at the hospital, and she admitted she had consumed alcohol. She told the officer she is on a number of medications and that she had consumed a half-pint of vodka since 8 a.m. on Sept. 5.

After the defendant failed a series of field sobriety tests, a legal blood draw was performed to determine her level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Baker has previous drunken driving convictions in 1993, 2005, 2010 and 2015, all in Kenosha County.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.