Kenosha woman sentenced to three years in prison for sex assault, possession of narcotics

A 22-year-old Kenosha woman with a long criminal history will spend three years in a state prison after a conviction for second-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of narcotic drugs.

Amber S. Wasurick, who is currently incarcerated at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac in connection to three other cases, was sentenced Jan. 18 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

In addition to the three-year prison term, Milisauskas placed Wasurick on three years extended supervision and ordered her to register as a sex offender for life. She also was sentenced to 90 days in prison on the drug charge, which will run concurrently.

As part of a plea agreement reached Sept. 16, a second felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, along with six felony counts of bail jumping and an additional felony count of possession of narcotic drugs were dismissed and read in.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police officers were dispatched to a residence on 25th Avenue on June 25 following a sexual assault complaint. The caller advised that Wasurick was “doing inappropriate things” with four teenage boys.

A neighbor told police she saw the defendant leaving a garage, and the neighbor asked Wasurick, “Why are you in the garage with these young men?” The defendant replied, “They told me they were 19,” the complaint states. The neighbor further stated that Wasurick is a known prostitute and drug user in the area.

Police found Wasurick in the 6400 block of 26th Avenue and observed her eyelids were droopy, she was slow to react and appeared to be under the influence.

One of the boys told police that he and the other victims had engaged in sexual contact with the defendant inside the garage.

Police spoke to Wasurick, who said that two of the boys asked her if she wanted to smoke marijuana.

She said she agreed, and they went into the garage.

Wasurick said she didn’t know “why she was being accused of having sexual contact with children.”

When officers took her into custody, they found a white pill identified as acetaminophen, an over-the-counter pain reliever, and oxycodone, a pain reliver that is a controlled substance, according to the complaint.

While at the hospital, Wasurick feely stated to police, “They lied about their age, man, I feel gross.” A Kenosha detective the following day spoke to the defendant who stated she “didn’t know they were children.”

Court records show that Wasurick’s probation was revoked in another case from 2019 on and she was sentenced Jan. 18 to 18 months in prison for a guilty plea of felony falsely presenting a noncontrolled substance. She also is serving six years probation in two other cases, one for bail jumping and another for possession of narcotic drugs.

