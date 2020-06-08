Kizer wrote to judge seeking plea deal in homicide case tied to child trafficking

Graveley said the state offered a plea deal that would drop the first-degree intentional homicide charge and other charges in exchange for a guilty plea to felony murder and bail jumping.

Felony murder can be charged when a person is killed during the commission of another crime, the charge adding up to 15 years to a sentence for the underlying crime. If Kizer was convicted of first-degree homicide, she faces the possibility of life in prison.

In a hand-written letter to Wilk received March 26, Kizer addresses the plea deal.

“I would like to inform the courts that I want to take the plea deal that was offered to me by D.A. Michael Graveley,” the letter states. “I am aware of the charges I will be pleading to. I have had time to think about this and I want to take the offer. I’ve told my lawyer about this, but I’ve only been shut down about it.”

At court Monday, Kizer’s defense attorneys did not address the letter or Graveley’s statements about it.

Wilk said in court that the has received several letters from Kizer, and said that copies of the letters had been forwarded to all of the parties in the case. He said he would not address her request for a plea in the most recent letter.