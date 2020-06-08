Kizer wrote to judge seeking plea deal in homicide case tied to child trafficking

During a bond hearing Monday, the prosecution stated Chrystul Kizer wrote to the judge in her case saying she wants to accept a plea deal.
Kizer, 19, is charged with first-degree homicide for the shooting death of Randall Volar III on June 5, 2018. She is alleged to have shot Volar in the head, then set his house on fire before leaving Kenosha in Volar’s car.
At the time of his death, Volar had been under investigation by Kenosha Police for child trafficking, alleged to have been paying underage girls — including Kizer — for sex.
The case has received national attention, with defense attorneys seeking to use an affirmative defense available to trafficking victims, and Kizer’s supporters pushing for the charges against her to be dropped.
While prosecutors have acknowledged that Volar had been sexually assaulting underage girls including Kizer, they have argued that his shooting death was premeditated and that Kizer’s motive was not self defense but to steal his car.
An appellate court is currently considering a defense appeal of Judge David Wilk’s earlier ruling limiting Kizer’s ability to use the affirmative defense for the homicide.
At a bond hearing Monday — the latest of several hearings in which defense attorneys have sought to have Kizer’s bond substantially lowered — District Attorney Michael Graveley said he wanted to state on the record that the court received a letter from Kizer saying she wanted to take a deal.
Graveley said the state offered a plea deal that would drop the first-degree intentional homicide charge and other charges in exchange for a guilty plea to felony murder and bail jumping.
Felony murder can be charged when a person is killed during the commission of another crime, the charge adding up to 15 years to a sentence for the underlying crime. If Kizer was convicted of first-degree homicide, she faces the possibility of life in prison.
In a hand-written letter to Wilk received March 26, Kizer addresses the plea deal.
“I would like to inform the courts that I want to take the plea deal that was offered to me by D.A. Michael Graveley,” the letter states. “I am aware of the charges I will be pleading to. I have had time to think about this and I want to take the offer. I’ve told my lawyer about this, but I’ve only been shut down about it.”
At court Monday, Kizer’s defense attorneys did not address the letter or Graveley’s statements about it.
Wilk said in court that the has received several letters from Kizer, and said that copies of the letters had been forwarded to all of the parties in the case. He said he would not address her request for a plea in the most recent letter.
“I merely remind all the parties, in particular Ms. Kizer, that any letters she writes to the court will be shared and become part of the record,” he said. “There are no private conversations with the court in these circumstances.”
At the bond hearing, defense attorney Jennifer Bias argued that Kizer’s bond should be lowered to $15,000. Bias said that if Kizer was released on bond, she could receive therapy for her past as a trafficking victim “to address the substantial trauma she has endured over the last several years.”
Defense attorneys also said Kizer contracted COVID-19 while she was in custody and said she was ill from the virus in April and May.
Graveley argued against lowering the bond. He acknowledged at the hearing that Kizer had been sexually assaulted by Volar multiple times, and that there is video of some of those assaults.
“That is not debatable,” he said, saying that it was clear that Volar had committed felony sexual assault multiple times.
However, he argued that there is evidence, including texts, that Kizer planned to kill Volar and that she aimed to steal his car.
At court Monday, Volar’s father — speaking under a new law that allows victims to speak in court hearings — argued that his son was a “gentle man” and said that allegations against Volar “on social media and local and national media” have “no basis in the truth.” He asked the judge not to lower Kizer’s bond.
Wilk denied the bond motion. Kizer is next expected to appear in court for a status hearing on Sept. 11.
