KPD issues release denouncing website for allowing shooting victim ‘conspiracy theory’ to persist

"It was a chaotic mess that night," Nosalik told Glowicki.

During one of his calls, Nosalik says unequivocally that there is no fourth victim but that he is unable to release documentation/videos that would allegedly prove that because those documents are linked to the open investigation and prosecution of Rittenhouse.

“There is absolutely not a fourth victim, as I stated before. There was a lot of confusion that took place that night,” Nosalik said.

When told that, Glowicki replied, “We’re just asking for records.”

Regarding why records could not be released, Nosalik said that Rittenhouse shooting is "an open and active investigation" and thus he could not release any documents related to the case.

Fear of more riots

KPD's Nosalik expressed concern that Glowicki’s posts were “stirring the pot” and could reignite tensions that have settled since last summer.

“I don’t want to see again what we saw last year (rioting) because of conspiracy theory,” the lieutenant said during one of the phone calls Nosalik recorded.