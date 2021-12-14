 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

KPD launches 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

  • Comments

The Kenosha Police Department is joining several other law enforcement agencies across the state during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that starts Wednesday and runs through New Year’s Day.

By boosting law enforcement patrols to get impaired drivers off the roads, the national campaign focuses on preventing tragedies during the holiday season.

The availability of ridesharing services can reduce the number of drunk-driving convictions, according to a new study. A study found the number of convictions for impaired driving in Houston fell by 24% following the introduction of the services. The researchers claim that the findings are likely applicable to other cities across the U.S. The study also found that ridesharing services reduce the number of injuries from car crashes. The services discourage people from driving while impaired, which reduces the chances of accidents occurring. This finding is important as car accidents are a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S., and it has been challenging to combat this epidemic, Dr. Christopher Conner, Neurosurgery Resident At The University Of Texas Health Science Center. Approximately one-third of all automobile accidents in the U.S involve at least one driver under the influence of alcohol.

“Impaired driving is not only illegal, it’s a matter of life and death,” Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joe Nosalik said. “We are working together to eliminate that risk and make sure everyone can have a safe holiday season.

“As you head out to celebrate the holidays, make responsible decisions to keep your community safe.”

The campaign will be conducted in a fair and equitable way, the release states, and it “is not simply about stopping or arresting drivers. It is focused on saving lives.”

Statistics show that someone is killed in an alcohol-related traffic crash every three hours in Wisconsin. Drugged driving also is a growing problem in Wisconsin.

People are also reading…

Sobering statistics

Last year, there were 6,050 alcohol-related crashes, including 167 deaths, and alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.

In Wisconsin, there are 5,752 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help and detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads, along with 347 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts, the most in the nation, according to the release.

There also are 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility enforcement task forces that operate throughout the year across the state.

Residents have a number of ways they can assist police this holiday season:

If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.

Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Make sure everyone is buckled up. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.

Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDot website. The app includes a find-a-ride feature to help locate mass transit and taxi or rideshare services.

Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.

Buckle up, and put your phone down. Every trip, every time.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik

Nosalik
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert