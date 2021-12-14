KPD launches 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

The Kenosha Police Department is joining several other law enforcement agencies across the state during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that starts Wednesday and runs through New Year’s Day.

By boosting law enforcement patrols to get impaired drivers off the roads, the national campaign focuses on preventing tragedies during the holiday season.

“Impaired driving is not only illegal, it’s a matter of life and death,” Kenosha Police Department Lt. Joe Nosalik said. “We are working together to eliminate that risk and make sure everyone can have a safe holiday season.

“As you head out to celebrate the holidays, make responsible decisions to keep your community safe.”

The campaign will be conducted in a fair and equitable way, the release states, and it “is not simply about stopping or arresting drivers. It is focused on saving lives.”

Statistics show that someone is killed in an alcohol-related traffic crash every three hours in Wisconsin. Drugged driving also is a growing problem in Wisconsin.

Sobering statistics

Last year, there were 6,050 alcohol-related crashes, including 167 deaths, and alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.

In Wisconsin, there are 5,752 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help and detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads, along with 347 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts, the most in the nation, according to the release.

There also are 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility enforcement task forces that operate throughout the year across the state.

Residents have a number of ways they can assist police this holiday season:

If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to get behind the wheel.

Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Make sure everyone is buckled up. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.

Download the free Drive Sober mobile app from the WisDot website. The app includes a find-a-ride feature to help locate mass transit and taxi or rideshare services.

Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.

Buckle up, and put your phone down. Every trip, every time.

