Kyle Rittenhouse defense again tries, fails to get gun possession charge dropped

KENOSHA — Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team has tried again to get a charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor dropped. Again, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion, and the charge remains.
That discussion occurred in court Tuesday morning, the seventh day of the trial, before the jury entered the room.
Rittenhouse is facing a number of charges related to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020, the most serious of which is intentional homicide. Rittenhouse contends he acted in self-defense.
The charge in question on Tuesday was possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, connected to Rittenhouse's possession of an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle during the shootings. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was 17 at the time.
According to Wisconsin Statute 948.60(2)(a): "These restrictions only apply to a person under age 18 who possesses or is armed with a rifle or a shotgun if the firearm is a short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun, or if the person is not in compliance with the hunting regulations."
An AR-15 is classified as a rifle.
The defense has disputed this charge since early in the case, including right out of the gate when nationally recognized and controversial attorney John Pierce made himself available to defend Rittenhouse. A Second Amendment argument was raised, arguing that the law itself banning minors from carrying rifles is unconstitutional, but that argument has thus far been unsuccessful.
Since the trial has gotten underway, Rittenhouse's current defense team — led by Mark Richards of Racine and Burlington native Corey Chirafisi — has tried twice to get the charge dropped. Both times, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder has denied the motion.