Kyle Rittenhouse parts ways with controversial attorney

Kyle Rittenhouse has parted ways with outspoken attorney John Pierce. The Twitter account FreeKyleUSA, which appears to speak for the Rittenhouse family, announced Thursday that Pierce was fired.

“John Pierce was terminated by Kyle on Monday morning. His association with FreeKyleUSA was also terminated. When we begin raising funds again, John Pierce has no involvement and is not connected in any way to the funds being raised.

John does not speak for Kyle anymore.”

The account stated that Rittenhouse retained another California-based attorney, Robert Barnes. Barnes confirmed that on Twitter Thursday evening.

“Happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team. Kid's innocent, and everybody knows it,” Barnes tweeted.

Pierce also addressed the change on Twitter. “John Pierce freed Kyle. John Pierce fought with every fiber of his being for Kyle. John Pierce wants nothing but for Kyle to be acquitted and live a healthy, happy life. John Pierce is ferociously loyal to all of his clients, including all former clients. Mission accomplished.”