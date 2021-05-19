Kyle Rittenhouse scheduled to appear in court for Friday hearing

Kyle Rittenhouse is scheduled to make his first in-person appearance in a Kenosha County courtroom Friday.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is expected to appear before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder at 10:30 a.m. Friday for a pre-trial hearing. The hearing is expected to be brief, with attorneys expected to discuss scheduling for the case moving forward. Rittenhouse is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 1.

Since he was extradited to Kenosha County in November 2020, Rittenhouse has made his court appearances virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in recent weeks, Schroeder’s courtroom has returned to in-person appearances.

In what has become one of the most politically divisive cases in the country, Rittenhouse is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison for killing two men and injuring a third during protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}