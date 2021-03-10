Kyle Rittenhouse trial date set for November

Kyle Rittenhouse is now scheduled to go to trial in November, with attorneys asking for additional time to prepare.
Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen accused of killing two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha in August, was originally scheduled to go to trial on March 29, a date set soon after he was charged. But attorneys had indicated early in the case that the March date was unrealistic.
At a brief virtual hearing Wednesday morning, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder that he and defense attorney Mark Richards had agreed they needed additional time.
Binger said they were working on gathering evidence, including DNA testing.
"Mr. Rittenhouse, this case is getting older. We’re probably going to go a year from the time you were charged, plus," Schroeder said, addressing Rittenhouse. "Do you have any problem with the extension that is being talked about?"
"No, your honor," Rittenhouse answered.
The court set the next pretrial hearing for May 17. Attorneys said at that time they would have a better idea of whether they would be prepared to go to trial. Schroeder said the trial date could be shifted at that time if necessary.
Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with other felonies, for killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25.
Rittenhouse, then 17, had come to the city from his home in Antioch, Ill., armed with an AR-15 during protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. He has maintained he shot the men in self-defense.