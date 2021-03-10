Kyle Rittenhouse trial date set for November

Kyle Rittenhouse is now scheduled to go to trial in November, with attorneys asking for additional time to prepare.

Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen accused of killing two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha in August, was originally scheduled to go to trial on March 29, a date set soon after he was charged. But attorneys had indicated early in the case that the March date was unrealistic.

At a brief virtual hearing Wednesday morning, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder that he and defense attorney Mark Richards had agreed they needed additional time.

Binger said they were working on gathering evidence, including DNA testing.