Kyle Rittenhouse used pandemic stimulus funds to pay for rifle, according to jailhouse interview

Rosenbaum's fiancee, Kariann Swart, told the Post that Rosenbaum had been released from a psychiatric hospital earlier that day, and she told him to stay away from downtown.

Swart said Rosenbaum had been homeless — the couple lived in a tent for seven months before moving into a motel. In July, Rosenbaum was arrested for domestic violence and ordered to stay away from Swart. But days later, he contacted her, then overdosed and was in a hospital's intensive care unit for five days, Swart said.

When he regained consciousness, he was jailed for three weeks for violating the no-contact order, then ultimately sent to Aurora Psychiatric Hospital outside of Milwaukee. Swart told the Post he left the hospital that morning.

“He really just wanted to um, you know, stay on his medication, stay on the right path,” she said.

Swart said Rosenbaum was dropped off in Kenosha and tried to get medication from a Walgreens, but it was closed. He then went to talk to Swart, who would not let him stay with her, but warned him not to go downtown due to ongoing protests after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who was Black, seven times in the back.

Swart said she doesn't believe Rittenhouse acted in self defense, but she also said Rosenbaum shouldn't have been downtown.