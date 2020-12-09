 Skip to main content
Lake County Sheriff's Department investigating shooting deaths in Beach Park
Lake County Sheriff's Department investigating shooting deaths in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. — The Lake County, Ill. Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found dead in a Beach Park garage Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home on the 10000 block of West Wadsworth Road at 9:40 p.m. for a report of a person down, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived, deputies found a 49-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man in the garage, both with gunshot wounds.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled for both on Thursday. Their names have not yet been released.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact detectives at 847-377-4000 or to make an anonymous tip online at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

