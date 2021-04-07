Lake Geneva Woman who helped plan robbery that led to fatal Wheatland home invasion pleads guilty

May told Sanchez she needed $1,500 for rent, and that whatever he got from Riley’s house beyond that he could keep.

But on Nov. 14, 2018, when they were supposed to commit the robbery, Sanchez told investigators, May called him and said, “Riley was not selling marijuana today because his niece was over and so the deal was off for the night because she could not get into the house.”

According to the complaint, Sanchez, his brother and two friends were already on the way to Riley’s house when they received the call so they decided to attempt to rob him anyway. They were unable to get into the house that night.

The following night four men, including Sanchez, returned to Riley’s home to make a second attempt to rob him. This time, May said she no longer wanted to be involved.

“I had told them, I pulled out of it, I didn’t want to have anything to do with it, “ May told Wagner Wednesday. “They said we’re doing it with or without you.”

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek confirmed to Wagner that May had been involved on the first-day of the planned robbery, but had backed out by the second day.