LIVE BLOG: Kyle Rittenhouse trial, day one

Lee Newspapers will be carrying a live blog of events in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial online as they unfold. The first day of what may become a weekslong trial kicks off with jury selection on Monday morning, Nov. 1.

No livestream is available at this time on CourtTV.com, reportedly due to technical difficulties.

Lee Newspapers/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

9:57 a.m.: One potential juror has already been excused. She told the judge she recently moved to Chicago and is no longer a Kenosha County resident, and thus wouldn't even be eligible to be a juror in a Kenosha County case.

9:48 a.m.: Judge says he can't rule out ordering jurors to be sequestered, but says there's "less than 1 percent chance" that'll happen. "I will resist it any way I can, but I can't rule it out."