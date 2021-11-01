LIVE BLOG: Kyle Rittenhouse trial, day one

Lee Newspapers will be carrying a live blog of events in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial online as they unfold. The first day of what may become a weekslong trial kicks off with jury selection on Monday morning, Nov. 1.
No livestream is available at this time on CourtTV.com, reportedly due to technical difficulties.
Lee Newspapers/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.
9:57 a.m.: One potential juror has already been excused. She told the judge she recently moved to Chicago and is no longer a Kenosha County resident, and thus wouldn't even be eligible to be a juror in a Kenosha County case.
9:48 a.m.: Judge says he can't rule out ordering jurors to be sequestered, but says there's "less than 1 percent chance" that'll happen. "I will resist it any way I can, but I can't rule it out."
9:40 a.m.: Getting started again with about 80 prospective jurors in the room as Judge Schroeder explains voir dire, the process of questioning prospective jurors to try to weed out those who may have a bias in the case — a tougher task than usual in the Rittenhouse case.
9:32 a.m.: Things come to a bit of a halt as the court considers bringing even more prospective jurors to the courtroom. Kenosha County already called 300 prospective jurors for the case. About 70 are now in the courtroom for the beginning of jury selection.
Just before 9:30 a.m.: With all the prospective jurors now in the room, Rittenhouse and his defense team — led by Attorney Mark Richards of Racine — enter the courtroom.
9:18 a.m.: The start of jury selection in the Rittenhouse trial begins like most trials in Judge Bruce Schroeder's courtroom, with the judge asking "Jeopardy!"-style questions with the prospective jurors as they pass time waiting for things to get started.