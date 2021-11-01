Live updates: Day 1 of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

10:58 a.m.: Prospective jurors now hearing the list of witnesses who may be called in the case to see if they have any connection; this is always done in jury trials here. Kenosha County is small enough that people often have an acquaintance with witnesses.

If there is a connection, they are asked if the connection would influence their judgement on the case.

Three people have so far said they know people on the witness list through family or work.

10:17 a.m.: Judge asks "Is there anyone who hasn't read or heard anything about this case?" Not a single person raises their hand.

9:57 a.m.: One potential juror has already been excused. She told the judge she recently moved to Chicago and is no longer a Kenosha County resident, and thus wouldn't even be eligible to be a juror in a Kenosha County case.

9:48 a.m.: Judge says he can't rule out ordering jurors to be sequestered, but says there's "less than 1 percent chance" that'll happen. "I will resist it any way I can, but I can't rule it out."