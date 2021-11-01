Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse trial's first day concludes with jury seated

The student was excused.

5:51 p.m.: Another potential juror removed, making a total of 30 no longer in the running.

4 p.m.: Judge Schroeder reassures potential jurors of the safety of serving. "I’ve never had a juror threatened, I’ve never had a juror bothered in any way. I have never been bothered," he tells them.

3:55 p.m.: During questioning, prospective jurors talk about their fear of being involved in the case. "I didn’t even drive a car here today because I didn’t want to see anyone to see my car," one woman said.

"I really want to serve on a jury. I really do not want to serve on this jury" another person says. "I figure whichever way this goes you are going to have people across the country who are going to be upset ... Whatever the verdict is there is going to be half the population that is up in arms about it, and we have seen what happens ... here in Kenosha."

3:10 p.m.: Defense then asks about views on AR-15s like the gun Rittenhouse carried that night. "Yes, I do have a problem with it," one woman says, saying she does not think "a weapon like that" should be legal.