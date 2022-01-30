Local legislators react to Assembly bill on "flash mob" shoplifting

Three local legislators who voted last week on a state Assembly bill that deals specifically with the growing trend of “flash mob” shoplifters gave varying reactions to what transpired.

And their responses definitely fell along party lines.

The Republican-led bill passed the Assembly by a 59-33 vote with no debate and soon will head to the state Senate for a vote. The bill, which came in response to reports of shoplifters running rampant in California, allows prosecutors to determine the severity of penalties based on total value of all the stolen items.

Safety and economy hand in hand

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, voted in favor of the bill.

“Law enforcement needs tools to prosecute and curb ‘flash mob’ style retail left,” she said in an email. “I want our retail to thrive. Public safety is a cornerstone to economic health and development.”

But two local Democrats in the Assembly, Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, who both represent Kenosha, said they voted against the measure.

“As a former prosecutor, it is important to look at legislation like this and consider what problem it is solving and whether it is a useful tool to prosecutors, along with whether that will have the desired effect on curbing the illegal conduct,” McGuire said.

“The bill purports to give prosecutors a new tool, to aggregate the dollar amount of the goods shoplifted and then charge every member of the shoplifting group with that higher dollar amount,” McGuire said. “The problem with that assertion is that this is not a new tool. Prosecutors already have ‘party to a crime’ statutes that allow them to charge everyone in a group of criminals with the same crimes, as well as an aggregation of thefts statute.”

McGuire, who previously worked in both the Kenosha and Milwaukee County District Attorney offices as a prosecutor, pointed to a 2019 case when two women were charged for seven retail thefts from a Walmart store.

One of the women in that case, an employee, pretended to help a friend scan merchandise at a self-check-out register, but instead voided the scan and allowed that friend to leave the store.

Had those two been charged separately, they would have faced misdemeanors, but when the prosecutor used the statute as it currently reads, the total value of the thefts were high enough to make it a single felony count, McGuire said.

Very direct assessments

“I think this (bill) is entirely for political purposes,” McGuire said. “It has no impact on how crimes can be prosecuted in the state of Wisconsin. It only benefits the politicians who are posing for pictures.

“(It’s) a Republican bill that does absolutely nothing to address crime in our community and how it can be prosecuted.”

Ohnstad provided a one-line comment via email.

“The bill potentially criminalizes people based on the conduct of others,” he wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.