Lyons contractor wanted on warrant after allegedly pointing gun at unhappy customer in Trevor

After a woman decided to fire a contractor she believed was ripping her off — and who she thought had friends in her home doing drugs while she was away — the man allegedly pulled a gun on her.

Bryan Tidwell, 37, of Lyons, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony intimidation of a victim, pointing a gun at another, disorderly conduct – use of a dangerous weapon, and bail jumping. A warrant was issued for Tidwell’s arrest Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Trevor woman hired Tidwell to renovate a bathroom in her home. She paid him $2,500 up front, but he had not completed the work. On April 2 she arrived home not expecting to find Tidwell there, but noticed his vehicle in the driveway when she arrived. She went inside and found him with two men she did not recognize, whom he introduced as friends, according to the complaint.

“During this interaction (the woman) saw all three men smoking a blunt and also observed a white crystalline powder in a sandwich bag on her counter,” the complaint states.