 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of driving drunk at 92 mph on interstate with child in vehicle
View Comments
alert

Man accused of driving drunk at 92 mph on interstate with child in vehicle

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of driving intoxicated on Interstate 94 while a child was a passenger in a vehicle travelling over 90 mph, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting.

Kevin D. Collins was arrested Monday afternoon by a trooper from the State Patrol's Waukesha Post on a pending charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

A crash in Racine leaves two children and two adults injured. The driver of a vehicle involved is arrested – and police suspect alcohol to be involved.

The trooper reported stopping a vehicle after it passed him just after 3 p.m. at a recorded speed of 92 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-94 northbound just north of Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie. After Collins reportedly initially refused to comply with field sobriety testing, a warrant for an evidentiary blood draw was obtained and the driver was taken to a local hospital to complete the process.

Upon clearing from the hospital, the driver was transported to the Kenosha County Jail. The child was unharmed and turned over to a responsible adult, the State Patrol reported.

May 22 crash at 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road

An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, May 22, 2021.

1 of 7
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert