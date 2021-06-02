Man accused of driving drunk at 92 mph on interstate with child in vehicle

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of driving intoxicated on Interstate 94 while a child was a passenger in a vehicle travelling over 90 mph, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting.

Kevin D. Collins was arrested Monday afternoon by a trooper from the State Patrol's Waukesha Post on a pending charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The trooper reported stopping a vehicle after it passed him just after 3 p.m. at a recorded speed of 92 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-94 northbound just north of Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie. After Collins reportedly initially refused to comply with field sobriety testing, a warrant for an evidentiary blood draw was obtained and the driver was taken to a local hospital to complete the process.

Upon clearing from the hospital, the driver was transported to the Kenosha County Jail. The child was unharmed and turned over to a responsible adult, the State Patrol reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0