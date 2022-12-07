Man accused of possessing of child porn and improvised explosive devices

A 41-year-old Salem man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly possessing child pornography as a registered sex offender and keeping improvised explosive devices in his home.

Daniel F. Olszewski was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, five felony counts of failing to comply with the sex offender registry and 20 felony counts of possession of improvised explosive devices.

Olszewski made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $150,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for next week.

He remained in Kenosha County Jail late Wednesday, and as a condition of his bond he is to have no contact with children or unsupervised access to the internet.

Investigation into matter

In September, a Kenosha County sheriff’s detective received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began investigating the IP address associated with the matter.

A special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice had also issued a subpoena to the internet provider for the IP address in question for investigation. The IP address was later linked to a residence in Salem in the 7900 block of Shorewood Drive, where Olszewski resided at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

In November, the detective obtained a search warrant for the contents of the Google account associated with the IP address being investigated in Salem. The detective later received the contents of the Google account for investigation and found numerous images depicting child sexual abuse were emailed from the account in June 2022.

When the detective spoke with a representative of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry the detective reportedly learned that Olszewski has previously convictions for possession of child pornography in Racine County, and that he was a lifetime registrant with GPS monitoring. As a condition of his release from prison, Olszewski was required to report the name of every electronic mail account he used, the internet address of every website he created or maintained, and every internet user name he used, among other things. The detective was advised Olszewski had not provided the registry with email address or account information, according to the criminal complaint.

Olszewski’s GPS location history also reportedly showed he was often at the Salem residence he resides in when nearly 100 images of child sexual abuse were uploaded to the internet through the IP address in question.

Late last month, the detective learned that the email Olszewski allegedly sent more images of child abuse to an account also associated with Olszewski out of a residence in Milwaukee. He also allegedly uploaded images of child pornography to Snapchat servers in Milwaukee based on his GPS location history.

According to his location history Olszewski was residing in both a Salem Lakes home and a Milwaukee condo with young children.

Explosives found

On Monday, the detective received a search warrant for Olszewski’s person, truck, residence in Salem and all computers and digital devices associated with him. On Tuesday, Olszewski was arrested by sheriff’s deputies who had been monitoring him. His smartphone was confiscated.

Investigators then searched the home and inside Olszewski’s bedroom on a nightstand found another smartphone and an empty prescription bottle of Sildenafil, among other things.

Between a night stand and the wall there was a space where additional items were stored, according to the complaint. In that space the detective reportedly collected two freezer bags containing 20 improvised explosive devices.

The devices were consistent with what are commonly referred to “half sticks” or “full sticks” of dynamite, according to the complaint.

These devices reportedly had a wick similar to what are on fireworks but the packaging appeared “crude and homemade” and there were no warning labels or instructions on them.

Investigators also recovered a clear glass marijuana pipe with burnt residue still of it inside.