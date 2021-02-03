Man accused of stabbing family member pleading not guilty

A man accused of stabbing his great-aunt in an unprovoked attack is pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease.

Jarron N. Johnson, 31, of Kenosha, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, a Kenosha Police officer testified that Johnson was visiting his great-aunt when he suddenly attacked her as she sat in her bedroom.

“She said he came into her room, in her words, like a bat out of hell, and started to stab her,” Officer Albert Gonzales testified.

At a bond hearing days after the Dec. 11 incident, the 56-year-old woman told the court “there was no argument going on. ... He attacked me and stabbed me over 18 times. He stabbed me seven times in my head. I have staples and multiple stitches everywhere.”

The woman’s roommate came to her aid, striking Johnson in the head with an ashtray, which allowed the woman to escape.

The criminal complaint stated that Johnson has a history of mental illness and that he was behaving oddly during his visit with the aunt. During the preliminary hearing Wednesday, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi asked Gonzales whether the woman told police if Johnson was saying anything when the incident occurred.