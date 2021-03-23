Man alleged to have fled police while driving drunk with infant in vehicle

A Racine man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he was charged with drunken driving and recklessly endangering safety, alleged to have fled police at high speeds with an infant in his car.
According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, William Craigen, 29, is alleged to have fled a traffic stop in Pleasant Prairie on Friday.
According to the complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 10600 block of 39th Avenue at about 1 a.m. Friday. The complaint states that the vehicle stopped briefly, but as the officer approached the vehicle the driver fled. The officer got back into his squad car and pursued the vehicle, which fled at speeds of up to 86 miles per hour. At the intersection of 116th Street and 39th Avenue the vehicle stopped again and again fled when the officer got out of his vehicle.
The complaint states that the officer could see there were two female passengers in the car and that it appeared one of the women was yelling at the driver. The vehicle then stopped for a third time in the 4000 block of 128th Street. According to the complaint, the officer approached the vehicle with his gun drawn and ordered the driver to get out.
The complaint states that a woman in the front passenger seat was attempting to push the man out of the vehicle. A woman in the rear passenger seat was holding a 4-month-old baby, who was not secured in a car seat. The woman told police she was afraid for the baby’s life during the pursuit and “felt he could have died as a result of the defendant’s attempt to flee the traffic stop.”
The total distance of the pursuit was 1.5 miles and lasted approximately 2 minutes. An open cup of what police believed was alcohol was in the center console cup holder. Results of a blood alcohol test were not yet available.
Craigen was charged with OWI-first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee police and obstructing police. Craigen was also wanted on a warrant for a probation violation.