Man alleged to have fled police while driving drunk with infant in vehicle

A Racine man is being held on a $10,000 bond after he was charged with drunken driving and recklessly endangering safety, alleged to have fled police at high speeds with an infant in his car.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, William Craigen, 29, is alleged to have fled a traffic stop in Pleasant Prairie on Friday.

According to the complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 10600 block of 39th Avenue at about 1 a.m. Friday. The complaint states that the vehicle stopped briefly, but as the officer approached the vehicle the driver fled. The officer got back into his squad car and pursued the vehicle, which fled at speeds of up to 86 miles per hour. At the intersection of 116th Street and 39th Avenue the vehicle stopped again and again fled when the officer got out of his vehicle.

The complaint states that the officer could see there were two female passengers in the car and that it appeared one of the women was yelling at the driver. The vehicle then stopped for a third time in the 4000 block of 128th Street. According to the complaint, the officer approached the vehicle with his gun drawn and ordered the driver to get out.