Man alleged to have killed father and stepmother when they attempted to stop sex assault

Medrano, who had fled and run to a neighbor’s home several blocks away, was quickly found by police. “He was intercepted by a uniformed officer who saw him with the machete still in his hand, and the officer describes him as covered with blood,” Graveley said.

According to Graveley, Medrano attempted to get the officer to shoot him, but police were able to take him into custody without doing so.

“I’m not sure I have been in a more heartbreaking scene than this particular residence or been a party to more heartbreaking reports than the surviving children in this case, at least one of whom is literally orphaned by this,” Graveley said.

Admits to planned assault

According to Graveley, Medrano told police he had intended that night to sexually assault one of the young relatives. The girl slept in the bedroom next to his, sharing the room with a sibling.

Graveley said Medrano told police he brought a sock with him to keep the girl from being able to make a sound, and a machete in case anyone tried to stop him. Graveley said the girl woke up with Medrano on top of her. “The only thing she remembers him saying was to shut up,” Graveley said. She began to try to call for help and when she did, the prosecutor said, Medrano began to strangle her.