Charges filed: Man alleged to have killed girlfriend, hid body

The district attorney alleged Smith also told a series of lies to police, beginning with his initial interview with a detective when Martin was reported missing, to a series of stories after he was confronted with her death, “which in the face of each piece of evidence crumbles.”

According to the criminal complaint, Smith had told police in January that he had last seen Martin on Jan. 24 when she had left their apartment at about 11 p.m. to go out with an unknown friend.

But family members were suspicious of Smith, they told police, both because he had a history of domestic violence convictions with other women, and because Martin had told family members Smith had beaten her in the past and had shared photos with the family of her injuries from that past beating.

According to the criminal complaint, when told by police that they had found Martin’s body, Smith initially denied knowing her body was in the garbage can but later admitted he had hidden her body there. However, he initially said she had died of an overdose “or possibly committed suicide” and that he had hidden her body because he did not know what to do.