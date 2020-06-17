Man allegedly threatens hotel guest in dispute over kringle
Man allegedly threatens hotel guest in dispute over kringle

  • Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Racine man allegedly threatened a hotel guest with a knife in a dispute over kringle at America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on 5419 Durand Avenue.

Trevor Rogers, 47, of the 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, was charged with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer responded to America’s Best Value Inn & Suites regarding a civil complaint. Dispatch advised that a guest at the hotel was threatening another guest with a knife.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that the kringle in a hallway was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped the victim and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. The victim advised them that the hotel did not and that the kringle was for HALO. Then Rogers became irate, calling the victim expletives.

The victim reported that Rogers then reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife and said, “I will cut you.”

Police later located a small black Harley Davidson folding knife in a backpack in Rogers’ room.

The officer spoke to a witness who said after the altercation Rogers came to the front desk and continued to act irate and yelled about the victim. Rogers is no longer allowed back at America’s Best Inn & Suites.

Rogers remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $200 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

 
