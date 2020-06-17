Man allegedly threatens hotel guest in dispute over kringle

MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Racine man allegedly threatened a hotel guest with a knife in a dispute over kringle at America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on 5419 Durand Avenue.
Trevor Rogers, 47, of the 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, was charged with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer responded to America’s Best Value Inn & Suites regarding a civil complaint. Dispatch advised that a guest at the hotel was threatening another guest with a knife.
The victim reported that Rogers then reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife and said, “I will cut you.”
The officer spoke to a witness who said after the altercation Rogers came to the front desk and continued to act irate and yelled about the victim. Rogers is no longer allowed back at America’s Best Inn & Suites.
Rogers remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $200 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
