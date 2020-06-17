Man allegedly threatens hotel guest in dispute over kringle

Trevor Rogers, 47, of the 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, was charged with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer responded to America’s Best Value Inn & Suites regarding a civil complaint. Dispatch advised that a guest at the hotel was threatening another guest with a knife.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that the kringle in a hallway was for HALO staff and members. Rogers stopped the victim and asked if the hotel had any coffee or cereal. The victim advised them that the hotel did not and that the kringle was for HALO. Then Rogers became irate, calling the victim expletives.