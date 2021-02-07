Man arrested for punching store security staff who reminded him to wear mask; city mask mandate in effect through March 31

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still require masks

Leaders of many businesses throughout Wisconsin have said they intend to continue requiring customers and employees to wear masks while inside their buildings, according to news reports statewide.

For Kwik Trip, the state’s largest convenience store chain, masks are required in all of its 454 Wisconsin stores, including in Kenosha County, and the 311 stores in Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa. Most of the company’s Wisconsin stores are in communities that have local mask mandates, so those stores would continue to follow those orders, spokesperson John McHugh said.

At all Kohl’s stores, including in Kenosha, employees and customers are required to wear face masks, spokesperson Melanie Reynolds said.

At Woodman’s Markets locations in Wisconsin and other states, employees and customers are also still required to wear masks, whether or not there is a government order in place, company President Clint Woodman said.

City masks order