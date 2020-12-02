Man carjacks one vehicle, crashes and then attempts to carjack another

A dispute inside a Kenosha home Tuesday kicked off an angry spree that allegedly led to a carjacking, a battery, a car crash and a second attempted carjacking.
Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police Department said the events began with a disagreement at a home on the 5000 block of 24th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man in an argument at the house threw a person to the floor and someone called police, DeWitt said.
“He didn’t want to wait for police so he ran out of there,” DeWitt said.
About at 6:57 p.m. on the 4800 block of 23rd Avenue another man was waiting for someone in a minivan, the van running. DeWitt said the 23-year-old approached the van and attacked the man. “He forced him out and took the vehicle.”
The 23-year-old fled in the minivan and minutes later, in the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 52nd Street, crashed into two vehicles. There were police officers nearby on a traffic stop who headed to the scene.
After the crash, the 23-year-old, who was not armed, abandoned the damaged minivan and ran up to another vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai sedan, and attempted to carjack that vehicle. “That guy wasn’t having any of it and guy fought back,” DeWitt said.
As police approached, DeWitt said, the 23-year-old ran away but was caught after a foot chase.
No one was injured in the crash, DeWitt said, but the man in the first carjacking had a cut over his eye that needed stitches.
The 23-year-old, who police believe is an Illinois resident, is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting charges. Police have recommended charges of auto theft, robbery, substantial battery, obstructing police and resisting arrest.
