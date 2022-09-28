Man charged after allegedly selling cocaine laced with fentanyl in Kenosha

A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges for allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine laced with fentanyl in Kenosha.

Eusebio Luna-Romero, of Racine, was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with two counts of manufacturing or delivering 50 or more grams of fentanyl near a jail and one count of manufacturing or delivering more than 40 grams of cocaine near a jail. He faces decades in prison if convicted on the charges.

Luna-Romero made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday where Court Commissioner set a cash bond of $35,000. He is set to appear in court again Oct. 6.

Local authorities continue to warn about the dangers of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is turning up in many other drugs, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and counterfeit prescription pills.

In 2021, 40 of the 53 toxicity deaths in Kenosha County involved the presence of fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, according to Medical Examiner’s Office data.

In late July a confidential informant working with the Kenosha Police Department purchased 58 grams of cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl from Eusebio Luna-Romero in the 5200 block of 11th Avenue for $1,850 in pre-recorded buy money, according to the criminal complaint.

That location is within 1,000 feet of the Kenosha jail.

The same informant also reportedly purchased 59.3 grams of cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl from Eusebio Luna-Romero in early August in the same area for $1,800.

In late August, according to the complaint, the informant purchased an additional 58.1 grams of cocaine from Eusebio Luna-Romero in the same area for $1,700.

On Monday, a Kenosha detective drafted and was later granted a search warrant for Eusebio Luna-Romero's Milwaukee home in the 3700 block of Forest Home Avenue. According to court documents, his address has since been updated to the 1700 block of Center Street in Racine.

U.S. Marshals executed the search warrant of the Milwaukee residence Tuesday morning and located Eusebio Luna-Romero in the basement with a white powdery substance on his right hand, according to the complaint.

In the basement bathroom next to the toilet, a detective reportedly located a box on the ground with white powder in it. There was also reportedly a white substance on the rim of the toilet.

The substance appeared to be a mixture of white powder and possibly water from the toilet and it "appeared as if someone was flushing cocaine down the toilet," according to the complaint.

The substance later tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

A detective also reportedly found a large shipping box with clear plastic baggies located in the basement of the residence, along with a razor blade with white powdery substance and a digital scale.

Investigators located 33.7 grams of a white rock like substance which was loose on top of a drop-down ceiling tile in the basement, according to the complaint, and the substance later tested positive for cocaine.

Also reportedly located near the drop-down tile was a vertical wall with three stacks of cash totaling $4,606 behind hanging wall art.

An officer reportedly located a bag containing a wrapped-up brick-like shape of a white rock-like substance that appeared to be cocaine.

According to the complaint, cocaine is typically wrapped up in "bricks" which are around a kilogram in weight, for distribution from trafficking groups such as drug cartels.

The substance weighed 1,120 grams and tested positive for cocaine.