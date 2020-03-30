Man charged after going through parked car, resisting police

After a woman confronted a Kenosha man going through her parked Lexus Sunday afternoon, the man told police who arrived that he was having an asthma attack, claimed to have COVID-19, then tried to spit on and bite a police officer and rescue personnel when he became angry that they would not give him a P95 mask.

The woman called police after she confronted the man going through her car on the 4600 block of 10th Avenue Sunday at about 5 p.m., the woman chasing him when he ran away. Police found Kevin Hansen, 33 — who matched the woman’s description — at Nedweski Park, 1613 43rd St. He was out of breath. According to the criminal complaint, Hansen pulled out a vodka bottle and drank from it while talking to police, said he was having an asthma attack, then said he had the virus and that he had caught it from a relative who was a nurse. When an ambulance arrived he allegedly argued about the type of mask they gave him, struggled with police, rescue workers and the hospital staff, and grabbed a bottle of cleaning fluid, trying to squirt people with it.