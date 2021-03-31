Man charged after scuffle with police; Taser, pepper spray used on suspect to little effect

What started as an apparent domestic situation last week quickly escalated between a 45-year-old man and Kenosha Police officers.

And, as a result, that man now faces a number of criminal charges.

Antonio L. Franklin, no home address listed, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, along with two misdemeanor counts each of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Franklin made his initial appearance Tuesday and is due back for a preliminary hearing April 7, at 10:15 a.m. He remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police were called at 12:37 p.m. Monday to a city residence in response to a call that a man, later identified as Franklin, was choking someone, had a gun and had threatened to kill her.

When police responded to the residence, Franklin walked out the door and refused to comply with an officer’s order to stop. As the officer tried to take him him into custody, Franklin reported “squared his body up” in a boxer’s stance with his fists clenched in a threatening manner.