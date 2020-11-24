Man charged following altercation with store employees who asked him to wear mask

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report also alleged Gunther showed the employee his fists, but the employee said he did not want to fight him and asked that Gunther leave the store.

As the man began to leave, he then turned around to confront the employee again and yelled obscenities, according to the report. Another employee who approached the scene said that when Gunther, who is Black, turned around, Gunther told them he was tired of white people, according to the report. The suspect then attempted to hit the second employee five times. During the altercation, a manager approached Gunther and tried to show him out of the store, as well.

While the manager attempted to call police, Gunther approached her and swung at the woman twice before taking her phone and turning to leave, according to the report.

The two employees who had tried to escort Gunther out of the store earlier were then joined by a third employee. The three tackled the man and during the scuffle recovered the phone along with a Holiday Inn & Suites pen that fell out of the man’s pocket.

The man fled the scene toward the hotel at 7887 94th Ave., where officers later tracked him. Police said Gunther had been staying there with a group from out of state employed by Associated Wholesale Grocers, which has a distribution center in Kenosha.