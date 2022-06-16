Man charged for allegedly stealing from several stores at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 41-year-old Texas man is facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets earlier this week.

Jesus R. Pena, of San Antonio, was charged Thursday with two counts of felony retail theft and one misdemeanor count of theft.

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer was dispatched Wednesday to the outlet mall at 11211 120th Ave. for a report of several retail thefts. Dispatch advised that a man had taken items from the Lacoste store without paying. The caller mentioned that they believed this was the same suspect from a retail theft that had occurred at Lacoste on Tuesday.

The officer arrived on the scene and observed a subject matching the caller's description, according to the criminal complaint. The officer later made contact with the suspect identified as Pena.

The officer reportedly saw Pena place shopping bags in his vehicle. When officers search the vehicle they reportedly found in the trunk five stolen Lacoste shirts. Located in shopping bags previously seen on the Pena were also Tory Burch purses, according to the complaint, and more Tory Burch merchandise was found in the trunk.

An officer then spoke with a Lacoste manager who reportedly stated on Wednesday that Pena selected five shirts he concealed in shopping bags that he was carrying and left the store without paying. Surveillance video also reportedly confirmed the manager's account. The five shirts were worth $199.95. Merchandise allegedly stolen by Pena on Tuesday from the same store was valued at $607.

Another officer went to Tory Burch and spoke with a manager who reportedly stated Pena had been inside the store on Wednesday and Tuesday, and confirmed the merchandise located in his vehicle was stolen. The value of that merchandise was valued at $1,305.60.

When questioned by investigators, Pena reportedly stated he was visiting from Texas and "he steals for himself and sometimes he needs money."

