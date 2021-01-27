Man charged in missing person homicide case bound over for trial

Over the objection of his defense attorney, Zachariah Anderson was bound over for trial in a case where he is accused of killing a man whose body has never been found.
Anderson, 40, of Mequon, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking, accused of killing Kenosha resident Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.
Gutierrez, a 40-year-old father of two, was reported missing on May 19 after his girlfriend, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment on the 3700 block of 15th Street and found the patio door open and blood spattered on the floor and furniture. Gutierrez was never found.
Police focused on Anderson after the girlfriend reported that Anderson — her former partner and father of her children — had been stalking her after she began her relationship with Gutierrez.
Anderson has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.
Homicide charge added
Prosecutors added the homicide charge in December after a police investigation found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his vehicle. Among the evidence was a spot of blood found in the van that was a DNA match to Gutierrez. A patch of carpet in the van was removed, along with seats, and the interior appeared to have been scrubbed with bleach.
At Anderson’s preliminary hearing Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Kenosha Police Court Liaison Officer Albert Gonzales testified that Gutierrez has not been seen or heard from since May 17.
“He has not been seen, or heard from, hasn’t had contact with his kids who he usually sees every weekend,” Gonzales said.
In Wisconsin, law allows hearsay testimony at preliminary hearings. In practice, that means that testimony at the hearing is often from court liaison officers like Gonzales, who was not directly involved in investigating the case and has no direct knowledge of the investigation beyond reading the criminal complaint.
Because current law allows such hearsay testimony, defense attorneys often waive the preliminary hearing process because the chances of success in arguing that probable cause does not exist are so low.
Defense attorney John Birdsall repeatedly questioned Gonzales on his direct knowledge of the case, asking him more information on the names of people who had been questioned about whether they had been in contact with Gutierrez, for the credentials of the person who did the DNA testing and for information on whether anything tied to Gutierrez was found in two burn pits on Anderson’s properties
“Maybe you can start with a summary of what the basis is for the first-degree homicide charge,” Birdsall asked the police officer.
“This officer is not here to testify as a legal expert,” Court Commissioner Larry Keating said.
After the testimony, Birdsall objected to the bind over.
“Hearsay has to be reliable ... most of this was double hearsay so, for example, the blood that was testified about, it has to be reliable testimony, and this witness knew nothing about anything,” Birdsall said. “It was just plain (reading) words on paper. That’s not reliable testimony … I realize it is only a probable cause determination, but you still have to clear the bar here.”
Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele argued that Gonzales’s testimony was reliable.
“It has been offered by an officer of the Kenosha Police Department, a member of the organization that conducted this investigation,” she said.
Keating found there was probable cause that a felony had been committed and bound Anderson over for trial. He is next expected to appear in court April 14 for a pretrial conference.