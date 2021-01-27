Man charged in missing person homicide case bound over for trial

At Anderson’s preliminary hearing Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Kenosha Police Court Liaison Officer Albert Gonzales testified that Gutierrez has not been seen or heard from since May 17.

“He has not been seen, or heard from, hasn’t had contact with his kids who he usually sees every weekend,” Gonzales said.

In Wisconsin, law allows hearsay testimony at preliminary hearings. In practice, that means that testimony at the hearing is often from court liaison officers like Gonzales, who was not directly involved in investigating the case and has no direct knowledge of the investigation beyond reading the criminal complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because current law allows such hearsay testimony, defense attorneys often waive the preliminary hearing process because the chances of success in arguing that probable cause does not exist are so low.

Defense attorney John Birdsall repeatedly questioned Gonzales on his direct knowledge of the case, asking him more information on the names of people who had been questioned about whether they had been in contact with Gutierrez, for the credentials of the person who did the DNA testing and for information on whether anything tied to Gutierrez was found in two burn pits on Anderson’s properties