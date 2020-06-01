Man charged in shots fired incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A shots fired call at the Citgo Gas Station in Kenosha last week led a felony charge filed Friday against a 22-year-old Kenosha man.

Jervonta A. Jones is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, which carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.

Jones also faces two misdemeanor bail-jumping charges. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the gas station, 2207 60th St., where they found 12 fired 9mm bullet casings in the roadway. One of the bullets struck the west side of the sign, while another struck an occupied 2010 gray Honda Accord as it pulled into the parking lot.

The driver stated she was on the east side of the gas station, within feet of the sign, when she suddenly heard several gunshots in the area. She said she felt the front passenger door being struck and left the parking lot because she feared for her safety.

Police also found what appeared to be three bullet strikes to the gas pump canopy on the north side. Based on the location of a casing on 60th Street, the officer determined the shooter was moving while he fired.