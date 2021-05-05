 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in Somers House shooting awaiting appointment of attorney
View Comments
alert top story
SOMERS HOUSE SHOOTING

Man charged in Somers House shooting awaiting appointment of attorney

{{featured_button_text}}

The man charged in the Somers House shooting made a brief appearance in court Wednesday with the court adjourning the hearing to allow time for a defense attorney to be appointed to the case.

Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road. Vinson is alleged to have shot and killed Kenosha residents Cedric Gaston, 26; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 27, after a fight in the crowded bar in Somers. Three other men — a 26-year-old Kenosha resident and 22-year-old and 23-year-old men from Wonder Lake, Ill. —  were shot and seriously injured.

Rakayo Vinson

Vinson

Vinson was arrested hours after the shooting in Racine County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three people were killed and two were left wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County, authorities said. Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said the suspect was still at large later Sunday morning, but that he believed the public is not in danger.

On Wednesday, Vinson appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court through a Zoom link, saying he was eligible for representation by the Wisconsin Public Defender, but an attorney had yet to be appointed.

At an earlier appearance, Kristyn Watson of the Kenosha Public Defender’s Office told the court the office had a conflict of interest in the case — their attorneys cannot represent a defendant if witnesses or victims are clients in other cases. In those cases, private attorneys are appointed to represent the person through the Public Defender’s Office.

To allow more time for an attorney to be appointed, Vinson waived time limits for a preliminary hearing on his case.

Vinson is being held on a $4 million bond.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert