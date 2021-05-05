Man charged in Somers House shooting awaiting appointment of attorney

The man charged in the Somers House shooting made a brief appearance in court Wednesday with the court adjourning the hearing to allow time for a defense attorney to be appointed to the case.
Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road. Vinson is alleged to have shot and killed Kenosha residents Cedric Gaston, 26; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 27, after a fight in the crowded bar in Somers. Three other men — a 26-year-old Kenosha resident and 22-year-old and 23-year-old men from Wonder Lake, Ill. — were shot and seriously injured.
Vinson was arrested hours after the shooting in Racine County.
On Wednesday, Vinson appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court through a Zoom link, saying he was eligible for representation by the Wisconsin Public Defender, but an attorney had yet to be appointed.
At an earlier appearance, Kristyn Watson of the Kenosha Public Defender’s Office told the court the office had a conflict of interest in the case — their attorneys cannot represent a defendant if witnesses or victims are clients in other cases. In those cases, private attorneys are appointed to represent the person through the Public Defender’s Office.
To allow more time for an attorney to be appointed, Vinson waived time limits for a preliminary hearing on his case.
Vinson is being held on a $4 million bond.