Man charged in Somers House shooting awaiting appointment of attorney

The man charged in the Somers House shooting made a brief appearance in court Wednesday with the court adjourning the hearing to allow time for a defense attorney to be appointed to the case.

Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road. Vinson is alleged to have shot and killed Kenosha residents Cedric Gaston, 26; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 27, after a fight in the crowded bar in Somers. Three other men — a 26-year-old Kenosha resident and 22-year-old and 23-year-old men from Wonder Lake, Ill. — were shot and seriously injured.

Vinson was arrested hours after the shooting in Racine County.

On Wednesday, Vinson appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court through a Zoom link, saying he was eligible for representation by the Wisconsin Public Defender, but an attorney had yet to be appointed.