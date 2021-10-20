Man charged in Somers House shooting picks up new charge for fight in jail

The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.

Rakayo Vinson, 25, was charged Wednesday with battery by a prisoner, disorderly conduct and violating county institution laws. Vinson has been held in jail on $4 million bond since his arrest following the shooting at the tavern on April 18. In that case, he is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting that left three men dead and three injured.

According to the criminal complaint for the new battery charge, deputies began investigating the incident after a man housed at the jail needed stitches in his tongue for an injury. The man told a worker at the hospital he bit his tongue during a fight on his unit.

Kevin Washington, 26, who was also charged Wednesday for his role in the fight, said Vinson told another inmate he was “the guy from the Somers House shooting where three people were killed” and ordered the man off the unit. He then told Washington he should leave the unit as well, accusing him of affiliation with a gang.