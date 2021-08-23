Man charged with fifth OWI after allegedly overdosing in vehicle on Green Bay Road

A passerby called 911 after finding a man passed out in a vehicle on Green Bay Road on Friday, rescue workers finding the man had overdosed on opioids.

Edgar Grace II, 40, of Milwaukee, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense and operating with a revoked license.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness called police at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 20 reporting that there was a man passed out in a Nissan truck in the middle of the 7400 block of Green Bay Road.

The caller stayed by the truck, which was in the far right southbound lane, until police arrived. The caller said he had seen the man was passed out and stopped because he was concerned for his welfare.

The complaint states that a man later identified as Grace was sitting behind the wheel of the Nissan unconscious. When paramedics arrived they used Narcan to revive the man, who was then taken to a local hospital.

The complaint states that at the hospital Grace told an officer that he had used heroin that day, and said he had been driving to Pleasant Prairie.

According to the complaint, Grace had four previous convictions for operating while intoxicated, most recently in December 2019.