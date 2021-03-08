Man charged with fifth OWI after two hit-and-run crashes

Kuester is alleged to have crashed into the rear of a vehicle that was stopping for a red light in the eastbound lanes of 75th Street at 60th Avenue on March 2. He is alleged to have driven away from that crash, heading south on 60th Avenue before losing control of his vehicle, driving across the sidewalk and hitting a tree on the 7900 block of 60th. He is alleged to have fled that crash on foot. Police found him behind a building.