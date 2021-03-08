 Skip to main content
Man charged with fifth OWI after two hit-and-run crashes
Court news

Man charged with fifth OWI after two hit-and-run crashes

Michael Kuester, 49, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-fifth offense and hit-and-run.

Kuester is alleged to have crashed into the rear of a vehicle that was stopping for a red light in the eastbound lanes of 75th Street at 60th Avenue on March 2. He is alleged to have driven away from that crash, heading south on 60th Avenue before losing control of his vehicle, driving across the sidewalk and hitting a tree on the 7900 block of 60th. He is alleged to have fled that crash on foot. Police found him behind a building.

According to the complaint, police indicated that Kuester smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. Results of a blood test were not yet available, the complaint states.

Kuester has been convicted of OWI four times, most recently in 2009. He was being held as of Monday on $10,000 bond.

Michael Kuester

Kuester
Tags

