Man charged with finding, using contents of lost wallet at Pleasant Prairie Kwik Trip

Using a lost debit card at a Kwik Trip location in the Village of Pleasant Prairie in November has led to three criminal charges against a 22-year-old village man.

Emilo E. Ramirez of the 1000 block of 97th Street is charged with two felony counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Ramirez has an initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court set for Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. before Commissioner Larry Keating.

The felony charges each carry a maximum possible prison sentence of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pleasant Prairie Police were called to Kwik Trip, 10256 Old Green Bay Road, on Nov. 18, where they met with the victim, who stated she had walked to the store on her lunch break and unknowingly dropped her wallet in the parking lot.

Kwik Trip staff told the woman that someone had picked up the wallet and didn’t return it. The woman stated she had several credit and debit cards, her driver’s license and about $100 in cash, and that the wallet had a value of about $130.

Staff told police they saw a man pick up the wallet and “peer” through it.

Video surveillance showed the wallet dropping to the ground, and about two minutes later, a subject, later identified as the defendant, pick up the wallet and walked into the store. Ramirez then made purchases with his own debit card and left in a Hyundai Sonata.

The woman told police that two of her credit cards had been attempted to be used later that day at a store in Kenosha County. Transaction records showed two attempts that were declined.

Police made contact with the defendant, who at first stated he found the wallet and immediately got rid of it.

After he was confronted with evidence by the officer, Ramirez admitted he attempted the transactions to purchase power tools. He also admitted he spent the cash he found in the woman’s wallet.

