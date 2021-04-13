Man charged with stalking after repeatedly contacting Trevor woman, accusing her of being a witch

SALEM LAKES — An Illinois man who became obsessed with the idea that a Trevor woman is a witch is being held on $10,000 after he was charged Monday with stalking.

Rory Craig, 51, of Round Lake, Ill., is alleged to have repeatedly gone to the 83-year-old woman’s home in Trevor — and of contacting the woman’s family members at their homes — to speak to them about his conviction that the woman is a witch.

The woman told Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies that Craig, who was a stranger to her, first showed up at her home on April 8, according to the criminal complaint. Craig told her that a witch who was a Satanist had lived at her home in the past. He then came back later in the day with a piece of paper “that showed a latitude and longitude of where this witch lived.”

He returned to her home the following day and began again speaking about the witch that lived there. She asked him to leave and not return.