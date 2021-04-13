Man charged with stalking after repeatedly contacting Trevor woman, accusing her of being a witch

SALEM LAKES — An Illinois man who became obsessed with the idea that a Trevor woman is a witch is being held on $10,000 after he was charged Monday with stalking.
Rory Craig, 51, of Round Lake, Ill., is alleged to have repeatedly gone to the 83-year-old woman’s home in Trevor — and of contacting the woman’s family members at their homes — to speak to them about his conviction that the woman is a witch.
The woman told Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies that Craig, who was a stranger to her, first showed up at her home on April 8, according to the criminal complaint. Craig told her that a witch who was a Satanist had lived at her home in the past. He then came back later in the day with a piece of paper “that showed a latitude and longitude of where this witch lived.”
He returned to her home the following day and began again speaking about the witch that lived there. She asked him to leave and not return.
On Saturday, the woman was contacted by her son, who lives in Lake County, Ill, who said he had received two phone calls from a man who identified himself as Rory Craig and “began rambling about conspiracies” regarding his mother’s residence. The same day, the woman’s daughter reported that Craig — whom she also does not know — came to her home in Wauconda, Ill., in southwest Lake County, and “began to talk very fast and was showing her conspiracies on his phone about a witch who lived at (her mother’s) address long ago.”
According to the complaint, Craig later told investigators he was convinced that both the Trevor woman and her daughter were witches and that he “learned all of this from research on the internet and had been researching the family for several weeks.”
'It's a war,' suspect rants
At 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Trevor woman called 911 and reported that Craig was outside her home again, this time standing by her mailbox and screaming profanities at her. When a deputy arrived, he found Craig standing across the street from her home “yelling, screaming and waving his arms.”
The woman told the deputy that she was afraid of Craig and worried he would come back to her home.
According to the complaint, Craig told the deputy the woman is a witch and that he wanted everyone to know. “It’s war,” he is alleged to have said. According to the complaint, Craig appeared to be highly intoxicated.
“It was obvious that (Craig) was passionate about certain conspiracies involving (the woman’s) residence," according to the report.
Craig reportedly told the deputy that he wanted to convince the woman to turn her house into a museum, and said he knew that she did not want him on her property so he was careful to not step into her yard while yelling.
Craig also told the deputy that he has been diagnosed with a mental illness and that he had not been taking his medication. In court Monday, a defense attorney said the charges may be related to mental health and substance abuse issues.
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Rosa Delgado said Craig has multiple open criminal cases in Lake County, Ill., including trespassing, telephone harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and said he has active warrants for his arrest for three open cases in Illinois.
Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating called the allegations against Craig “very concerning” and set Craig’s bond at $10,000 and ordered that if Craig is released that he have no contact with the woman or family members and that he not be within 500 feet of their homes.
Craig is next scheduled to appear in court on April 22.
