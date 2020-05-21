Man charged with stalking focus of probe into missing Kenosha resident

A Mequon man charged with stalking Thursday is the focus of an investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Kenosha resident.
Zachariah Anderson, 39, is being held on $35,000 bond, charged Thursday with stalking his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Rosalio Gutierrez Jr.
Gutierrez, 40, has been missing since Sunday, his disappearance under investigation by Kenosha Police.
“There is an ongoing investigation in which Mr. Anderson is the focus involving the whereabouts of Mr. Gutierrez,” Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele told the court commissioner at Anderson’s initial appearance on the stalking charge.
Gutierrez has not been located. Police were at Anderson’s home in Mequon Thursday afternoon as part of that probe.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the stalking case. Kenosha Police were called to Gutierrez’s apartment on the 3700 block of 15th Street Tuesday. The woman Gutierrez was dating met police there, telling officers that she had not seen or heard from Gutierrez since Sunday and that she had gone to his apartment to check on him.
She found the sliding glass door to the apartment open and looked in to see “furniture had been moved around, an area rug was gone and there appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture.”
The complaint states that police found Gutierrez’s vehicles were still parked at the apartment complex.
According to the complaint, the woman told police she had been dating Gutierrez for a few months and that Anderson, her former boyfriend and father of her children, disapproved.
According to the complaint, she believed Anderson had been tracking her movements by hiding a phone in her car, watching her and Gutierrez when they spent time together and stealing items from Gutierrez’s car.
According to the complaint, Anderson told detectives he knew his former girlfriend was dating people and that there was some jealousy between the two. but he denied having tracked her movements or of taking anything from Gutierrez’s car.
The complaint does not include any discussions police may have had with Anderson about Gutierrez’s disappearance.
Defense attorney Hilary Edwards told the court Anderson’s former girlfriend has made “false allegations” about him in the past. She said the woman had sought a restraining order against Anderson in Washington County which was denied.
Edwards said Anderson himself called 911 the day he was arrested after people showed up at his Mequon home.
Gabriele said Anderson is awaiting sentencing in a South Dakota drug case. She said in that case he was driving from Washington state to Wisconsin with 27 pounds of marijuana in his car when he was stopped by police.
She said there also are pending charges for a marijuana growing operation found at his home when police took him into custody this week.
