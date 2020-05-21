Man charged with stalking focus of probe into missing Kenosha resident

The complaint states that police found Gutierrez’s vehicles were still parked at the apartment complex.

According to the complaint, the woman told police she had been dating Gutierrez for a few months and that Anderson, her former boyfriend and father of her children, disapproved.

According to the complaint, she believed Anderson had been tracking her movements by hiding a phone in her car, watching her and Gutierrez when they spent time together and stealing items from Gutierrez’s car.

According to the complaint, Anderson told detectives he knew his former girlfriend was dating people and that there was some jealousy between the two. but he denied having tracked her movements or of taking anything from Gutierrez’s car.

The complaint does not include any discussions police may have had with Anderson about Gutierrez’s disappearance.

Defense attorney Hilary Edwards told the court Anderson’s former girlfriend has made “false allegations” about him in the past. She said the woman had sought a restraining order against Anderson in Washington County which was denied.

Edwards said Anderson himself called 911 the day he was arrested after people showed up at his Mequon home.